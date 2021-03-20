Swish brings live music, art to downtown Indianapolis during NCAA tourney

Dancers talk March 19, 2021, with News 8 about the Swish and Arts and Cultural Festival in downtown Indianapolis during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A three-week cultural festival is putting local artists in the spotlight during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament; it’s called Swish and it’s going on in several locations around the city.

Artists of all kinds including visual, musical and dancers are all being paid for their work.

Swish was sponsored by the Lilly Endowment and organized by Downtown Indy Inc. and the Indianapolis Arts Council. Nearly 600 artists are set to perform or showcase work at spots all over the city including Monument Circle, Georgia Street and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Go online for the lineup of the Swish and Arts and Cultural Festival.

Eric Pedigo and Marcus Wadell said Friday was their first performance for a live audience in a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m definitely proud of the city. It’s nice to come out here and see everyone getting together and coming together for awesome teams,” Pedigo said.

“I think everybody else will be just as excited to actually be at live music so it should be a pretty cool experience just to have all that energy back that’s been missing for quite a while,” Wadell said.

Bob Shultz from Downtown Indy Inc. said even after the tournament leaves down, the art will remain. “This is up for a while in these spaces and places where there are empty windows and that’s gonna add to the vibrancy and color of our downtown for the next several months.”