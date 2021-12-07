News

Festival of Trees celebration returns with more to see at the Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is in full swing at the Indiana Historical Society with the return of its annual Festival of Trees. IHS staff said the tradition that’s been popular with many Indiana families feels different now that there are fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m so excited that we can have more people in the building this year [and] we have more trees this year,” IHS Senior Director of Visitor Experience and Operations Natalie Palmer said.

The event features 75 Christmas trees have been decorated by returning and new community sponsors and put on display for IHS visitors.

“When you walk around, they are bringing their A-game this year,” Palmer said.

New this year, the winner of the “people’s choice” tree gets a trophy. Also featured as a part of the Festival of Trees, is a scavenger hunt for the Elf on of the Shelf that visitors can take part in throughout the building.

“The building transforms into an even more fun family atmosphere for everybody to come in and enjoy,” Palmer said.

You can get your Festival of Trees tickets online.

Festival of Trees schedule: