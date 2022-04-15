News

Few showers to end the week

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with a clear sky. Clouds will increase during late morning and early afternoon with a few shower chances popping up during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight will flal to the lower 40s.

Should be a bight start to the weekend with highs running cooler. Most spots will top out in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine! It’ll cool off Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

A few scattered showers will move in Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will trend warmer through the middle half of the week with highs by Wednesday in the lower 60s. Shower chances return late week with highs warming to the upper 60s.