News

Few showers to end the week

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with a clear sky. Clouds will increase during late morning and early afternoon with a few shower chances popping up during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight will flal to the lower 40s.

Should be a bight start to the weekend with highs running cooler. Most spots will top out in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine! It’ll cool off Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

A few scattered showers will move in Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will trend warmer through the middle half of the week with highs by Wednesday in the lower 60s. Shower chances return late week with highs warming to the upper 60s.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Franciscan Trail greenway and trail system in Beech Grove opens Friday

Local /

Free mega medical and dental clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium begins Sunday

Local /

Police: Rock likely thrown through window at Putnam County courthouse

Local /

‘UnPHILtered’: State of Black America report

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.