Heavy rain continues Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An additional 1″ of rainfall will be possible through lunchtime, Wednesday.

This morning:

An area of low pressure continues to swirl in southern Indiana. Creating scattered showers and thunderstorms through here early this morning. Some heavy downpours have been noted. There is a flood advisory effect for much of the metro area until mid-morning. Some areas have picked up as much as 3 inches of rainfall since Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1″ of rainfall is possible for this morning.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers and a few isolated areas of thunderstorms will continue for at least the first half of the day. The low will gradually pull away by the afternoon, taking the rain with it. I do expect cloud cover to hang tough as we go through the majority of the day.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday night:

The skies will clear out tonight. That may allow for some areas of fog across the state. Overnight Lowe’s will dip down to the mid-upper 50s.

Thursday:

Much of Thursday looks pretty good, with sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds may be in for the afternoon ahead of our next system. Some light showers could be possible for the early evening hours on Thursday.

High temperatures will extend into the mid- and upper-70s.

Friday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Friday and Friday night. No severe weather is expected, but another round of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding concerns throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.

Weekend:

Some lingering showers and thunderstorms will hang on early Saturday morning, but much of the weekend should be dry and very warm. Saturday’s high will top out into the mid- and upper-70s. Highs on Sunday top out at around 80.

Extended forecast:

There are some signs that the pattern will remain active as we enter the new work week. With several rain and thunderstorm opportunities and very warm temperatures.

The 8- to 14-day outlook also keeps us so over that stretch.