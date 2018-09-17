Fishers police safely locate missing 14-year-old girl

by: Staff Reports

UPDATE: The missing teen was found unharmed after a resident saw a social media post and notified police, Fishers Police Department reported on Sunday evening. 

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Catherine Stanley was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Helmsley Drive in Fishers. 

Police describe Stanley as 5-feet-4 and 115 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes, wearing a light purple top, dark blue jeans shorts and white shoes. 

Police ask anyone who has seen Stanley to dial 911. 

