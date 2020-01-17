Flights delayed, canceled at IND Airport due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm wreaked havoc on hundreds of travelers hoping to take to the skies for a short weekend vacation Friday night.

A number of flights to or from Indianapolis International Airport were canceled even before the freezing rain arrived a little after 8 p.m.​

Delays and cancellations had racked up 6 p.m. ​One of the flights canceled was a 10 p.m. to Las Vegas: Many people heading to the UFC fight were not very happy about that.

​Kim Hook and her husband were heading east from their Carmel home. They were sad about missing out on their anticipated crab legs and crab cakes. They had tickets to Baltimore to spend a nice weekend with parents and a brother, but their 7:20 p.m. flight was canceled when Indianapolis weather was still dry.​The ticket agent from Southwest Airlines told them the flight just continued over Indianapolis and didn’t stop because of the weather.​

“Frustrated,” Hook said. “Frustrated, but it’s out of our control and disappointing relatives, but they want us to be safe and sound, so we’re just going to go home and stay put and get a refund and fly another day.”​

On Friday night, one flight scheduled to depart Saturday morning had already been canceled, but Indianapolis is not the only place experiencing problems. ​

The FAA grounded all flights shortly before 8 p.m. local time at Chicago-O’Hare because of the snowstorm there. There are also significant delays in Minneapolis.

Both places are hubs for some major airlines, so if you’re heading out this weekend, you’re advised to check your flight status before you leave home.