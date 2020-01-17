Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Starbucks community

Starbucks is launching a major expansion of its community store initiative, adding dozens of new locations in economically distressed areas after an initial pilot program proved financially viable.

Launched in 2015 as a test program, the initiative aimed to boost economic development in low-income neighborhoods, such as Ferguson, Missouri and Trenton, New Jersey, by hiring local residents, partnering with local leaders and providing a meeting ground for community events.

Payless

Payless Shoesource – once America’s most ubiquitous discount shoe retailer – is planning a comeback.

The budget chain is emerging from bankruptcy protection on Thursday with plans to reopen some of the 2,100 stories that it had shuttered last year in the U.S.

Google

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, became the fourth U.S. tech company to reach $1 trillion in market value, after Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Even in the face of heightened regulatory pressure, the dominant companies continue to grow and attract investor dollars.

USMCA

The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly passed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, giving President Trump another trade win after he inked a partial deal with China.

The U.S-Mexico-Canada agreement includes more stringent rules on labor and car parts and opens up Canadian dairy markets.