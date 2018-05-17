Fundraiser honors 4-year-old, grandpa who died in 2016 New Castle fire

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends are honoring a little girl and her grandpa who died in a fire two years ago.

They’re holding a memorial ride to raise money for a scholarship for a local student.

Jenna Dale, 4, and her grandpa, Mike Dale, died in a fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2016.

Mike’s wife and Jenna’s grandma came home from work to find the house on fire.

This weekend, Jenna would be turning 7.

Her family plans to hold a balloon release and they will be holding the third annual “Holding Hands in Heaven” memorial ride.

Last year, the ride raised around $500 for a scholarship, according to Darla Dale, Mike’s wife and Jenna’s grandma.

The first year, the money raised went to building a new playground in Jenna’s honor.

Jenna played at the park often and it is right down the street from Darla’s home, so she passes by it multiple times a day.

“It’s just amazing, you know, knowing that she changed so many hearts to do this, you know, ’cause everybody loved her,” said Darla.

The memorial ride is Saturday, May 19. It’s for both motorcycles and cars.

It’s $20 per bike or car and $5 per passenger.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Chug a Lug Pub in Cambridge City.

The ride will start at noon.

On June 16, there will be a 5K in Jenna’s name. The money raised from that will go toward the upkeep of her park.

It will be held at the Chicago Corner Church in New Castle.

To register, click here.

.