Graham Rahal talks Pole Day, Hinchcliffe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s IndyCar driver analyst Graham Rahal stopped by Sunday night to talk about Pole Day, qualification weekend, the race ahead and a hot topic: where driver James Hinchcliffe stands. 

Rahal talked about the trouble he had during Friday practice and how much he thinks it matters where drivers start in the 500-mile race.

He also addressed the business side of IndyCar, what Schmidt Peterson Motorsports lost when Hinchcliffe was bumped on Saturday afternoon and what he thinks of the options available to Hinchcliffe to compete next Sunday.

