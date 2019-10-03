Great Day TV: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ musical in Indy

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a fun and exciting story.

This time the host of Great Day TV has an exclusive look at the Broadway in Indianapolis playing at the Old National Centre, “Fiddler on the Roof.”

She talked to one of the stars of the production and explains how “Fiddler on the Roof” is a classic not for its message and music but for its movement.

The production continues at the Old National Centre through Sunday, Oct. 6.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

