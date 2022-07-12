News

Gunshot-detection sensors go up on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gunshot detection sensors, new technology piloted by Indianapolis police, have begun to be installed in east-side neighborhoods.

James Wilson is chief executive officer of Circle Up Indy, which describes itself as a business and community organization that focuses on economics, education, employment, mentoring, and health services for youth and families in the community. Wilson is also the organization’s community-police liaison.

About the sensors, he said, “We have to give it a chance first to see what what will work.”

In April, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced it would spend $9 million from its allotment of the federal American Rescue Plan — it’s stimulus cash handed out to respond the COVID-19 pandemic — on new technology to help tackle the gun violence plaguing the city.

IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas says the technology relies on sensors that detect the sound of gunfire. The sensors also can detect what kind of gun was fired. While mostly businesses and public streets will be the target of sensor installations, some homeowners can have the sensors installed on their personal property, too.

Thomas said, “It’s really up to the vendors to have the conversations with the residents and community stakeholders to determine what the appropriate places are and how many sensors they need and where they need to go.”

I-Team 8 spoke to several east-side neighbors who gave mixed reactions to the new technology. Some people were fully on board with having sensors added to their property; others were hesitant. Neighbors tell I-Team 8 they have concerns about how police could use the technology to develop probable cause, which, Wilson argues, police need to be cautious of doing.

“You can’t come in swarming the community when you hear a gunshot and stopping everybody,” Wilson said. “You could put all the technology in the community or in the city that you want to, but if you don’t have that relationship bond there, then cases and problems and things are still be unsolved.”

Wilson says police need to continue to build trust with community members.

The IMPD commander says safeguards, policies and procedures are in place to help create a “fair and impartial process.”

I-Team 8 reached out to ShotSpotter, one of three companies installing the gunshot-detection sensors, to address some of the community concerns. A spokesperson declined to give details but issued a statement: “We are pleased to be invited to support the City of Indianapolis in their efforts to evaluate gunshot detection technologies.”

The company also provided information on any privacy concerns and results in other cities they’ve had.

Commander Thomas says IMPD will evaluate the results of the technology in November and decide how to move forward.