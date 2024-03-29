Community Health lifts visitor restrictions started after winter rise in respiratory illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitor restrictions put in place during the winter after an increase in respiratory illnesses have been lifted, the Community Health Network said Friday.

Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, also Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo and Community Hospital Anderson have lifted their visitor restrictions.

Community Health and others hospital networks in Marion County had put visitor restrictions in place in late December.

The Marion County Public Health Department had encouraged IU Health, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Franciscan Health, Eskenazi Hospital, and Community Health Network to have similar requirements for visitors. The restrictions included no visitors younger than 18, only two people allowed in at a time in most cases, and no visitors who are sick or have any symptoms. These symptoms included a fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pains, sore throat, or runny nose.

The Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 by phone on Friday that visitors restrictions remained in place at other facilities as far as it knew.