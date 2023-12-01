Salmonella outbreak from precut cantaloupe making Hoosiers sick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Two people from Indiana have gotten sick because of a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

A total of 117 people in 34 states have gotten sick because of the outbreak that started in October.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned about this outbreak because it is causing severe illnesses. More than half of the people who have gotten sick are hospitalized and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick.

The CDC previously reported that Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled and many precut cantaloupe products have also been recalled.

New recalls include cantaloupe products from Kwik Trip, Bix Produce, and Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s.

The CDC is advising people to not eat precut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand whole cantaloupes were used to make the product.

Most people who get sick from salmonella have symptoms that include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment in 4-7 days.

Some people, especially children younger than 5 and adults 65 and older may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.