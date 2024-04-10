Search
Healthy dinner ideas using Hartwell’s Premium sauces

Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Sauteed Chicken Lettuce Wraps

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Joining us today is the one and only Chef Charles, known for his cooking skills using his very own “Hartwell’s Premium” line of sauces.

He joined us today to make Sautéed Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Hartwell’s Premium Mandarin Ginger Vinaigrette and Garlic Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta with Hartwell’s Premium Lemon Herb Vinaigrette.

Be sure to check out the full videos above and below to learn step-by-step how you can re-create these delicious meals in your home!

To find out more about Chef Charles and his products, you can visit Hartwell’s Premium website.

Garlic shrimp angel hair pasta

