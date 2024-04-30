Delphi defense points to new cell phone data in murders

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The defense team for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen says new data obtained Friday disproves claims made about the victims’ cell phones not working.

The claim comes from two court filings made Tuesday. Defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin, Bradley Rozzi, and Jennifer Auger say that prosecutors for the state withheld several pieces of evidence throughout the investigation, including geofencing records for Libby German’s cell phone.

Abby Williams and Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, and found the next day in a wooded area off the High Monon Trail in Delphi. Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for his connection to the girls’ deaths.

According to court documents, previous statements from law enforcement claimed that German’s phone “was no longer in the area, or no longer in working condition,” having not received a “ping” from it since early evening on February 13.

Allen’s attorneys say that the prosecution’s claim of the phone not working is false, as records show that German’s phone pinged multiple times off a nearby tower during the nine-hour time frame the state says it wasn’t in the area.

The team also claims that of the three cell phones that pinged at the Delphi murder scene, Richard Allen’s was not one of them.

The geofencing records were among several terms state prosecutors requested on Monday for the court to omit the defense from mentioning in front of the jury. Other terms include Odinism, Kegan Kline, evidence of third-party suspects and motives, and more.

The trial is set to begin with jury selection on May 13.