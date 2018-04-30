Historic Muncie gym named as an Indiana endangered landmark

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – One of Indiana’s most famous high school basketball gyms has been named one of the state’s endangered landmarks.

The Indiana Landmarks Foundation released its list of Monday morning, adding the Muncie Fieldhouse to the list of endangered historic sites in the state.

NEW: Indiana Landmarks adds Muncie Fieldhouse to list of 10 Most Endangered historic sites, due to still unrepaired damage from November tornado @WISH_TV #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/nnFklWPbRg— Brady Gibson (@bradygibson) April 30, 2018

The fieldhouse suffered severe damage from a tornado in November 2017.

The storm knocked out part of the roof, and set off the sprinkler system, flloding the 90-year-old building.

The cash-strapped Muncie school system has said it doesn’t have the money to repair it, even with an insurance settlement.

The Muncie Fieldhouse is listed as one of the largest high school basketball gyms in the country and was home for part of the film of the movie “Hoosiers.”

Also, named to the list was recently-closed St. Joseph’s College campus in Rensselaer.