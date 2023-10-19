Holcomb helps start work on Indiana National Guard center in Hamilton County

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks with Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles and American Structurepoint Vice President Kenton M. Moore during a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 19, 2023, for a Guard readiness center in rural Atlanta, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana National Guard Sgt. Kelsea Cook)

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard started work Thursday on a new readiness center in northern Hamilton County.

The $8 million, 66,000-square-foot center will be built in rural Atlanta on 55 acres located on the north side of 276th Street about a half-mile east of U.S. 31. That highway intersection, which is currently closed for road work, is about a 15-minute drive north of the downtown Westfield.

The center will house the 38th Sustainment Brigade headquarters company, its detachment and special troops battalion, and the 338th Signal Company and approximately 300 Hoosier Guardsmen, the Indiana National Guard said in a news release. Indianapolis-based engineering consultancy American Structurepoint designed the building to meet federal Anti-terrorism Force Protection requirements.

The center should open sometime in 2016.

Money for the project came from the state budget that Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in May. The Republican governor and Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles spoke during a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning.

The state government in recent years has spent $9 million to update other readiness centers in Bluffton, Danville and Martinsville, the Indiana National Guard said in the release.

Here are statements shared from Thursday’s ceremony:

“In May, I proudly signed a budget including $8 million in funding for the Indiana National Guard’s new Hamilton County Readiness Center. Indiana will continue to invest in supporting the men and women who answer a call to serve at home and abroad, respond to state emergencies and secure our peace and freedoms.” Gov. Eric Holcomb

“The three units that will be supported here work together to support approximately 10,000 soldiers in support of large-scale combat operations and state active duty. Ensuring we’re always ready means ensuring our training and our facilities are modern and that we attract talent to the thrilling and fulfilling multitude of part-time careers we offer.” Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles

Renderings below from American Structurepoint

Photos below from National Guard Sgt. Kelsea Cook