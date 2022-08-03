News

Hot and steamy day

A nice start to the morning with humidity feeling nice and temperatures in the lower 70s! Dew points will rise along side temperatures through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We have a front that will track through the state bringing in the chance for shower and storms mainly during the late evening and overnight. Most of the severe weather will be in NW Indiana. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Storm chances will continue through the end of the week with highs rebounding to the mid 80s.

Rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Next week highs will remain toasty with rain chances through Monday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.