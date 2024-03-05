16-year-old charged with battery of 75-year-old substitute teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy have been charged in juvenile court with battery and criminal recklessness in connection to the Feb. 1 injury of a 75-year-old substitute teacher at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

The boy was not named in the email announcing the felony charges. Michael Leffler, communications director for the prosecutor’s office, wrote, “Due to the confidentiality of juvenile cases, no additional information is available at this time. As the case progresses additional information can be obtained through the Juvenile Court (Court Administrator).”

I-Team 8 first reported on the incident involving teacher Rob Gooding on Feb. 27. I-Team 8 later asked Gooding what he would consider appropriate punishment. “I’m not in that position. I don’t know, but he should be held accountable,” he answered.

Gooding, however, agreed that he wants the juvenile to face consequences at his young age to help prevent him from getting in trouble in the future.

Since WISH-TV’s first story aired, Gooding says, he’s received a lot of messages of support from the community, including a text message from a former student. “He messaged me and said, ‘Mr. Gooding, I’m sorry this happened and if you need anything let me know.’”

“It made me feel good,” Gooding said.

His story has been getting national attention. The nonprofit Uvalde Foundation For Kids, which was founded after the school shooting in Texas in 2022, says it’s reviewing Gooding’s case and will seek answers and accountability from the Perry Township school district in Indianapolis where Gooding worked.

What the teacher says happened?

Before an ambulance took Gooding to a hospital from Perry Meridian High School, he says he told school police he wanted to press charges.

“Anything like this ever happened before? No. No,” Gooding said.

Gooding started substitute teaching after he retired. He was in the middle of teaching a business class at Perry Meridian when a student attacked him.

“I saw him come up, and he said, “I’ve had it,’ and he came down and I blocked the Chromebook. That’s where the hole was. And it shoved me down like this and then all of a sudden he hovered over me and with his left hand whammed me,” Gooding said.

The attack left Gooding with a severe black eye.

“This man child was 6-feet-2, 280 pounds,” Gooding said.

When paramedics arrived, Gooding says, a school district police officer was by his side. He immediately said he wanted to press charges.

“Then he said to me, ‘We have been instructed by the higher-ups, which is the district, not to handcuff, or arrest the kid,’ and I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Yes, that came from the higher-ups,’” Gooding said.

Perry Township Schools last month shared a statement with News 8.

“We are disturbed by the allegations involving a Kelly Services employee and student at Perry Meridian High School. Perry Police responded to the incident quickly. A police report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will then make a criminal charge decision. Due to confidentiality reasons, Perry Township Schools cannot comment on disciplinary action it takes against its students. We can say, however, the district has zero tolerance for violence.”

This story was created with new and previous reporting.

Previous coverage