Indiana engine maker reports $1.99B in profit for Q1

A Cummins Inc. sign (Provided Photo/Cummins)
by: Gregg Montgomery
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.99 billion.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $14.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.11 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.4 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

