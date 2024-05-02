IMPD reports police shooting near 38th Street and College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a residential area near 38th Street and College Avenue on the city’s near-north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. That’s northwest of 38th and College.

Medics were sent about 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the same address for a gunshot victim.

IMPD said on X that no officers were injured. No information was provided on whether anyone else was hurt.

No additional information was immediately available on the police shooting.

According to information available online from IMPD, Thursday’s police shooting would be the department’s fourth of 2024. In 2023, IMPD recorded 18 or 19 police shootings.

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it will conduct an in-depth review of IMPD’s uptick in police shootings during 2023. The review came at the request of IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. He asked the department’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office to analyze “data, records, policies, and practices” related to police shootings.

In a video message, Bailey said in April that, outside of the data review, the Justice Department would also engage with the community and IMPD stakeholders through individual and group interviews.