Car stolen with baby inside, police release video of possible suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman stopped at a house in the 4000 block of West Washington street around 7:30 p.m. and went inside for fifteen minutes. When she came back outside, her car with the baby inside was gone. She had to find someone to drive her over to Sheffield and Morgan Street, an eight minute drive, before she called police.

This video from IMPD shows the suspect walking past the car and looking towards the back of the house, before coming back to the car and opening the driver side door. The video stops before she drives away. This is the kind of video the woman who answered the door at this house on Sheffield and Morgan Street would like to see more of. She is Jackson’s great grandmother and asked News 8 to not use her face on tv.

News 8’s Investigative reporter Richard Essex asked her, “have police told you anything about the investigation, have they caught the person?” “We don’t know, we don’t know anything more than you do.” the woman replied.

7-month-old Jackson Schugars was found late Tuesday night. According to police, Someone recognized the car from the Amber Alert.

“Got a report from a citizen who said reported they saw the vehicle and saw motion inside the vehicle officers quickly got there located Jackson inside the vehicle thankfully he appeared to be fine officers requested medics as a haven’t checked out and then he was returned to his mother.” said Shane Foley of IMPD.

Police say that Jackson was taken by a woman wearing black leggings with a white and black jacket. They don’t believe the suspect knew Jackson or Paige Schugars, Jackson’s mother.

“At this point, we have any reason to believe that this was a targeted incident. Whether it was targeted or not, it was a shame that a vehicle was taken with a 7-month-old inside. Somebody was gonna take the vehicle and didn’t realize that child was missing. They could’ve very easily called 911 and say ‘hey, this vehicle was located and here’s the child waiting’. Taking three hours for us to locate the child was just very irresponsible for the person who took the car.” said Foley

The car with Jackson was located inside on the far west side of Indianapolis near Washington Street and I-465. Police are asking business owners along West Washington Street to check their surveillance cameras for video. Investigators are hoping to get a better look at the woman that took off with Jackson.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD’s missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160.

