IMPD shares video of suspect in theft of car containing 7-month-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Wednesday afternoon released a grainy video of a Tuesday night theft of a car containing a 7-month-old.

The video, which has no sound, was released on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter account.

A tweet from IMPD at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday said Jackson Shugars was found and appeared to be “fine.”

The woman who took the car remained at large.

Before Jackson was found, Officer William Young said Tuesday night the mother delayed telling IMPD about the stolen car and missing child for at least 15 minutes, but investigators believed the vehicle was taken about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Washington Street. IMPD said Tuesday night it had obtained video showing the car traveling on the road at that time.

In an impromptu news conference captured on the WISH-TV Facebook page, Young said the mother, who police have not publicly identified, told investigators that she got out of the Ford and left the child inside while trying to visit a home. That’s when a woman took the car.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson and canceled after he was found. The alert said the suspect was a female wearing a black and white jacket, and black leggings. She was driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate TUN805.

IMPD has asked business owners and residents along the 4000 block of West Washington Street to check surveillance cameras for the car. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD’s missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160.

The video was the second IMPD had shared Wednesday of a police incident. Earlier, IMPD shared video of a March 29 shooting involving two officers and a carjacking suspect at an I-65 ramp.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky contributed to this report.