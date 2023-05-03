IMPD: 7-month-old boy taken during car theft found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 7-month-old boy who was taken as part of a car theft Tuesday was safely found, Indianapolis police say.

A tweet from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 11:38 p.m. said Jackson Shugars was found and appeared to be “fine.”

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night after the car was reported stolen and the boy was reported missing.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly after 8:35 p.m. Tuesday that the report was made in the 4000 block of West Washington Street, which west of Holt Road. IMPD also tweeted a photo of the car, a gold Ford four-door, and a photo of Jackson.

Jackson had last been seen at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, the Amber Alert said.

The Amber Alert says the suspect is a white female wearing a black and white jacket, and black leggings. She was driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate TUN805.

IMPD asked business owners and residents along the 4000 block of West Washington Street to check surveillance cameras for the car.

Before Jackson was found, Officer William Young said the mother delayed telling IMPD about the stolen car and missing child for at least 15 minutes, but investigators believed the vehicle was taken about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police obtained video showing the car traveling on the road at that time.

In an impromptu news conference captured on the WISH-TV Facebook page, Young said the mother, who police have publicly identified, told investigators that she got out of the Ford and left the child inside while trying to visit a home. That’s when a woman took the car.

Before Jackson was found, his grandmother Betty Spurlin told News 8, “I won’t even involve the police as long as we get Jackson back. That’s our main concern. This child is on special formula for his stomach. He’s on medication. He does not have any of his medication with him. He does not have his formula with him. Just bring my grandbaby home, that’s all we ask.”

The family members do not know if they are familiar with the woman who took Jackson.