Eskenazi Health $60M campaign aims to eliminate health disparities in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a new landmark program from Eskenazi Health designed to make the entire community healthier.

The $60 million campaign will work to eliminate health inequities and provide funding to expand their work and access to healthcare services. It is the first of its kind in Indianapolis.

Christopher Callahan, chief research and development officer at Eskenazi Health, said this plan is to, “reduce this longevity gap that we see between race and ethnic groups. It’s going to let us take our work to the next level.”

By 2025, Eskenazi Health plans to have health equity zones at the Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street – International Marketplace, Eskenazi Health Center East 38th Street – Northeast Corridor, and Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek – Far Eastside.

These health equity zones are areas where Eskenazi will work with community members to increase the life expectancy of its residents.

Cheria Caldwell, the vice president of communications and engagement at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE), said, “We want to be able to use these health equity zone work as a launching pad to continue into the quality of life work so that we can continue to be able to keep folks energized.”

Callahan also says creating equal health care for all isn’t going to happen overnight, and systemic racism is part of the problem.

“That racism isn’t just out there. It’s also in our health systems and we have to do the internal work, so we can’t just be pointing out the stuff that goes on out in the community. We have our own disparities,” Callahan said.

Eskenazi Health will also be working closely with the International Marketplace Coalition to help residents on the city’s west side meet their health needs and goals.