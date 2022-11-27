I-Team 8

Huntington University asks federal judge to dismiss sex abuse, doping lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Huntington University has filed a motion, asking a federal judge in Indiana (US District Court Northern Indiana) to dismiss the lawsuit by two former cross country athletes.

The university claims the two women have failed to state a claim under Title IX, and that the suit should be dismissed, and any remaining claims should be re-filed in state court.

Quotes from university brief:

Here, the Plaintiffs have identified no University official whatsoever. All of their allegations are limited to the Unidentified Does. Moreover, even if the Plaintiffs were claiming they do not know the identity of the “appropriate person,” they have not alleged any facts whatsoever from which one could plausibly conclude that the unidentified person was a person who was vested with the power and authority to address alleged discrimination on behalf of the University, including the power and authority to take corrective measures.

Despite making hundreds of detailed allegations in their Complaint, the Plaintiffs have utterly failed to allege within their narrative the fundamental and necessary facts sufficient to plausibly plead a Title IX violation. In fact, as the Plaintiffs themselves concede, when the University became aware of allegations against Nicholas Johnson that did not arise out of his employment with the University, it acted quickly to remove him from his position at the University.