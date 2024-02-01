Delphi murders: Judge sets hearing to consider more charges for Allen

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The judge in the Delphi murders case has set a new hearing for later this month.

Judge Frances Gull, a special appointment from Allen County assigned to the Carroll County case, on Thursday announced a Feb. 12 hearing to be held in her courtroom in Fort Wayne.

Ricahrd Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. He faces two counts of murder in Carroll Circuit Court.

Allen will be in court for the hearing.

Gull plans to deal with two issues, including the prosecution’s request to add murder and kidnapping charges against Allen in the murders.

The judge also will hear arguments on the prosecutors’ request to hold Allen’s newly reinstated defense attorneys in contempt of court.

Allen’s trial is set to begin in October.

This story was created from a script airing on WISH-TV.

