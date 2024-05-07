Preview: Richard Allen to appear in court for special hearing ahead of trial

Richard Allen, suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, seen in a mugshot released on May 6, 2024. (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Office)

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen will appear in court Tuesday morning for a special hearing less than a week before jury selection in his murder trial begins.

The hearing ordered by special Judge Frances Gull on May 2 will address recent motions made by state prosecutors requesting certain arguments from the defense be omitted.

If approved, the defense would not be allowed to bring terms like Odinism, Kegan Kline, and geofencing before the jury.

Allen’s defense attorneys previously replied to prosecutors’ motions, reiterating the state hadn’t provided them with proper resources, withheld evidence, and conducted private investigations outside of the defense’s knowledge.

They also pointed to new evidence that used geofencing to disprove a previous claim about the murders.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Tuesday’s hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Allen County courthouse. Jury selection for this trial was set to begin Monday.

News 8 has a crew in Ft. Wayne and will provide updates as the hearing goes on.

