Many questions remain, prosecutor issues new requests 6 years after Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Carroll County prosecutor filed this paperwork asking the judge to keep all evidence in the Delphi murders sealed from the public.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

To ensure evidence is not leaked, the prosecutor wants anyone with access to the evidence to sign an agreement to keep quiet.

Many questions remain since Abby and Libby were murdered six years ago.

Kevin Greenlee of the podcast Murder Sheet told I-Team 8, “For me, the No. 1 question remaining is, after the arrest of Richard Allen, the prosecutor made a point of saying there was a possibility that other people were involved.”

If someone else is involved, the prosecutor must believe that person or people did not murder Abby and Libby.

Also happening Monday, the Carroll County prosecutor filed paperwork asking the judge to deny bail for Allen. He wrote that he believes the evidence shows by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant committed the crime of murder.

Aine Cain of the podcast Murder Sheet told I-Team 8, “I would love to know more of the evidence against Richard Allen, but one thing that I’m very curious about is the narrative that the prosecution thinks happened in this case to Libby and Abby, what Richard Allen’s motivations were, more details on what he was doing that day to just fill in the story of what happened to these two girls.”

Allen told police that on this day six years ago he was on the Monon High Bridge around the same time as Abby and Libby. Investigators believe that the cellphone audio and video recovered from one of the girls’ phones is Allen’s voice.

In court records obtained by I-Team 8, the Carroll County prosecutor wrote the evidence against Allen is strong and he should be held without bail.

Also on Monday, the Indiana State Police and the Carroll County prosecutor said they will not have a press conference on the anniversary of the murders. A gag order issued from the court prevents investigators, police, and members of the two girls’ families from talking about the case.

Monday, though, remained a day to remember Abby and Libby.

Cain told I-Team 8, “This case is basically about two children who went out for a fun day and never came back, so it is this unimageable tragedy and loss, unmistakably for all the mystery and twist, it is a deeply sad story and tragic.”

