Prosecutors: Give Kegan Kline as much prison time as possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors want a Miami County judge to sentence Kegan Kline to consecutive sentences for at least some of his child porn-related crimes.

They made that argument in a brief filed with the court on Tuesday.

Kline pleaded guilty in March to 25 counts including possession of child pornography, child solicitation, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice.

Kline entered the plea without an agreement with prosecutors on how much time he might serve in prison.

In the court filing, prosecutors argued Kline’s “crimes do not consist of a single episode of criminal conduct, but instead constitute several crimes of violence, all of which can have sentences that run consecutively to each other.”

Consecutive sentences would mean Kline would have to serve time for each count one after another, where as concurrent sentences would mean serving multiple prison sentences at the same time and shortening the amount of time behind bars.

Kline admits using the “anthony_shots” social media account to get nearly 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of young girls.

Investigators say Kline collected the images between April 1, 2016 and Feb. 26, 2017.

Indiana State Police have claimed the “anthony_shots” account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017.

Investigators believe someone using the account exchanged messages with Libby German in the 24 hours before the girls were killed.

Kline has not been publicly named a suspect in their deaths and has never been charged in the case.

Kline is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

A Miami County judge on Tuesday rejected a request to allow cameras in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

An order from the Indiana Supreme Court gave permission for cameras to be present in state courtrooms beginning May 1.