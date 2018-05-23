Illegal drugs mailed to wrong address, Columbus police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Columbus police are investigating after a large package of illegal drugs was mailed to the wrong address.

Officials say someone found an unexpected box when they went to get their mail. Inside the box they found more than 350 packages of liquid THC. Police said that quantity is worth about $14,000.

THC vape liquid is illegal in the state of Indiana, so police said the person who received the box did the right thing by reporting it.

Narcotics detectives are now working to track down the sender and the intended recipient. They said any type of illegal drug can have very serious consequences.

“Here in Columbus we have dealt with incidents of violence, including shootings, revolving around the sale of marijuana,” said Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris. “We take the sale of all illegal drugs seriously.”

This isn’t the first time an incorrect illegal drug delivery has been made. Lt. Harris said last year someone mailed five pounds of marijuana to the wrong address. He said in that case the drugs were worth about $30,000.

As for the THC vape liquid, Columbus police said they’re seeing more and more cases of it being used and sold. They said it is especially popular with younger people because it can be tough to detect.