SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have identified the man found dead inside of a tent outside of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Speedway Police Department said the man in 38-year-old Adam Melchi of Plano, Illinois.

Police were called to Lot 2 at IMS just before 2 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy is pending.

Police believe that his death is not suspicious.