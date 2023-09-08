IMPD officer gets one year in prison for stomping handcuffed man

Video showing IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley during the Sept. 2021 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis police officer will spend one year in a federal prison for stomping a handcuffed man on Monument Circle.

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Sgt. Eric Huxley to 12 months and one day in prison.

Huxley will also have to serve six months of home detention and 18 months of supervised release after leaving prison.

Huxley pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal criminal civil rights violation for using excessive force in the September 24, 2021 incident.

Body cam video showed Huxley stomping a man’s face while the man was handcuffed and on the ground.

“Officers put themselves at risk every day doing a difficult and sometimes dangerous job to uphold the law and protect their communities,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who instead commit crimes must be identified and prosecuted. Today’s sentencing demonstrates that the FBI, Justice Department and our U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to seeking accountability for those who violate people’s civil rights under the color of law.”

Huxley is currently suspended from his job with IMPD while awaiting termination proceedings.

He also faces state criminal charges, which had been placed on hold while the federal case was underway.