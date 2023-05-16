Judge delays Huxley case on state charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge has agreed to delay the state charges against Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Eric Huxley until after sentencing on his federal charge.
The judge granted a defense request Tuesday during a brief remote hearing.
Huxley pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge Monday. Sentencing has not yet been set.
Huxley faces additional state charges of official misconduct and battery for the 2021 incident on Monument Circle.
Body-worn camera from IMPD Officer Matthew Shores shows Shores take down a homeless man while he’s handcuffed and then another officer, identified by IMPD as Huxley, stomping on the man’s face as he’s on the ground.
Huxley remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.
Huxley’s attorney indicated prosecutors and the defense are discussing a ‘”resolution” to the case, which could include a plea agreement.
Huxley is due back in state court on July 11.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Federal investigation opened into IMPD officer accused of stomping handcuffed man in the face
- IMPD sergeant indicted by grand jury after accusation of stomping handcuffed homeless man on Monument Circle
- Man sues city of Indianapolis, IMPD officer who he claims stomped on his head
- IMPD sergeant charged after bodycam video shows man stomped in face during arrest
- VIEWER DISCRETION***** Today IMPD announced charges against Sgt. Eric Huxley, a …