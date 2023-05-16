Judge delays Huxley case on state charges

Video showing IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley during the Sept. 2021 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge has agreed to delay the state charges against Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Eric Huxley until after sentencing on his federal charge.

The judge granted a defense request Tuesday during a brief remote hearing.

Huxley pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge Monday. Sentencing has not yet been set.

Huxley faces additional state charges of official misconduct and battery for the 2021 incident on Monument Circle.

Body-worn camera from IMPD Officer Matthew Shores shows Shores take down a homeless man while he’s handcuffed and then another officer, identified by IMPD as Huxley, stomping on the man’s face as he’s on the ground.

Huxley remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

Huxley’s attorney indicated prosecutors and the defense are discussing a ‘”resolution” to the case, which could include a plea agreement.

Huxley is due back in state court on July 11.

