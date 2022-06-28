News

IMPD officer injured in crash on far northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday just after 5 p.m. near 46th street and Shadeland avenue, police say.

According to IMPD, a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle officer and two other automobiles.

Police say medics provided aid to the officer. The other drivers were not injured and remained on scene.

According to IMPD the motorcycle officer was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Since arrival at the hospital, the motorcycle officer is in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.