News

IMPD: Three hurt in shootings late Friday night, early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

One person was shot late Friday night and a second person was shot early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The first shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Culver Street. That’s on the city’s east side, north of the intersection of 40th Street and North Butler Avenue and just west of Doris Cowherd Park.

IMPD says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Vermont Street. Police say the victim ran to a camper in the 3300 block of East New York Street, just east of Lasalle Street, where someone called the police.

Police say the victim initially did not want to speak with investigators. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The third shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. Police say a woman was found outside on a sidewalk. She had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say most of the witnesses only heard the shots fired and did not see the woman being shot.