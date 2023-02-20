News

Indiana Court of Appeals overturns fatal crash verdict over Snapchat evidence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – The Indiana Court of Appeals has overturned a semi driver’s conviction for a deadly Cass County crash, saying the jury should have heard evidence the other driver was using Snapchat just before the wreck.

The court handed down its ruling Monday in the case of Jaspreet Singh.

A jury convicted Singh on a count of reckless homicide for March 1, 2021, crash that killed Jamie Pay, 24.

According to investigators, Singh was southbound on U.S. 35 when he missed the turn for U.S. 24. Singh then stopped his truck in the highway’s left lane, activated the hazard lights, and began backing up on the highway.

Police say Pay’s SUV then crashed into the rear of the semi, traveling up to 75 miles per hour.

An Indiana State Police investigator found Pay had sent a Snapchat message likely just seconds before the crash, and that Pay never applied the vehicle’s breaks before impact.

The appeals court ruled the judge in the case made an error by not letting the jury hear evidence about Pay’s cell phone use.

“Here, without the introduction of the Snapchat evidence or the evidence about distracted driving, the jury did not have the full picture of this tragic situation,” Judge Terry Crone wrote. “We cannot expect a jury to fulfill its duties in a vacuum.”

Singh was sentenced to six years in prison in the case.

Prosecutors must decide whether to schedule a new trial or appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court.