Indiana health officials advise of summer swimming safety

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are urging swimmers to use caution now that warmer weather is here.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday that 114 people in Indiana died of drowning last year. The entire U.S. saw an average of 10 people drown each day.

But health officials say that’s not the only risk: They warn a parasite called cryptosporidium can survive even in chlorinated pools for days and typically sickens about 190 people per year in the state.

Officials say swimmers should avoid swallowing water, take showers after water activities and thoroughly dry their ears after swimming.

In natural bodies of water, people should avoid swimming if they see a blue-green algal bloom and after rainstorms, which can wash contaminants into the water.