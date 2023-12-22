Indiana jumps to ‘high’ level of flu virus spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has moved into the high category for flu virus spread.

The updated map issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Indiana into the high category for the first time this flu season.

The CDC announcement comes in the same week as Indianapolis-area hospitals began imposing visitor restrictions because of the flu, RSV, and COVID spread.

“We are in cold and flu season, we have a tripledemic going on right now,” Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, said on Daybreak Friday morning. “We don’t want someone to go in for a medical procedure and come out with a new infection.”

The World Health Organization announced Thursday it is recommending universal masking in hospitals and health care facilities around the world.

Indiana has added four more flu deaths to its count, bringing the total for the season to 14.

The Indiana Department of Health added those numbers to its online dashboard Friday.

The numbers are far below the same period last year, when 64 flu-related deaths had been reported.