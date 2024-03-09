Indiana lawmakers approve ban on antisemitism in education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislators on Friday approved a high-profile antisemitism ban after months of wrangling over how to define it.

The vote codifies into state law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA’s) working definition of antisemitism, last updated in 2016, and classifies antisemitism as a form of religious discrimination. The bill also prohibits religious discrimination in educational settings.

The original version of the bill directly referenced IHRA’s list of 11 examples of antisemitism, which include holding Israel to a double standard and calling the existence of the state of Israel a racist endeavor. That led to concerns over the ability to debate Israeli government policies, particularly vis a vis Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The final version of the bill still directly references IHRA’s definition but does not mention IHRA’s examples of antisemitism.

Caryl Auslander of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council said the bill should still be able to accomplish its goal.

“We feel very strongly that since the 11 examples are included within (IHRA’s definition), that those are being incorporated by reference,” she said.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Statements

“Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network is pleased to see the passage of HB 1002 which aims to protect our Hoosier Jewish communities without restricting freedom of speech. We are thankful to members of the Indiana General Assembly who spent time listening and working with multiple communities to make sure the contemporary examples accompanied by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, were stricken from the bill. “The reservations surrounding these examples stemmed from majority of the examples defining certain criticisms of Israel as antisemitic, which could have been used to stifle free speech in schools and on college campuses. “We are thankful for our community partners who worked alongside us on this bill and for every group involved in the legislative process. Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network will continue to stand firmly against antisemitism and hate in our Hoosier communities and continue to monitor freedom of speech concerns in schools and college campuses.” Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network

“The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) is grateful to the Indiana General Assembly for standing with us in the fight against antisemitism. The bipartisan support demonstrates that hate is not a political issue. “House Enrolled Act 1002 formally recognizes that antisemitism, whether expressed by an individual or through an institutional policy, is a prohibited form of discrimination in educational institutions in this state. The bill references the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. JCRC is proud that Indiana now joins 35 states, the federal government, 45 countries and over 1,200 institutions around the world that have adopted this definition. “We look forward to continuing to work with Indiana’s governmental agencies and educational institutions to ensure the proper interpretation and implementation of the IHRA definition, including the context and referenced examples widely recognized as a critical component of its use. We are grateful for the Indiana House and Senate for listening to our community and for protecting Jewish Hoosier students across the state. We urge Governor Holcomb to sign this critical piece of legislation into law as soon as possible.” Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council