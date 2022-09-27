Indiana News

2 former Starke County deputies indicted by grand jury

Adam Gray (left) and Don Ferguson (right) (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyla Russell
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two former Starke County Sheriff deputies have been indicted, according to state police.

Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, is changed with four counts of felony misconduct, two counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of dealing paraphernalia and one count of dealing marijuana.

Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, is charged with three counts of felony misconduct, one count of felony theft of a firearm and one count of misdemeanor false informing.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division found that evidence was missing from the sheriff’s office and conducted an investigation. Their findings were presented to a grand jury who indicted the two deputies.

Gray and Ferguson have both turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

