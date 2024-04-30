IMPD: Man shot on near north side dies from injuries three days later

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. A man who was shot and injured on the near north side on April 26, 2024, died from his injuries three days later. Indianapolis police are now investigating his death as homicide. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man injured in a shooting on Friday died from his injuries in the hospital Monday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 28-year-old Robert Lewis.

Lewis was found with a gunshot wound at a home in the 2800 block of Ralston Avenue around 10 p.m. on Friday. That’s on the near north side of Indianapolis off East 30th Street.

Police originally said that Lewis was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries sometime Monday morning.

They say Lewis’ death is being investigated as a homicide, but didn’t provide any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.