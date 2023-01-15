Indiana News

2 juveniles crash in Randolph County, 1 dead

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — One girl is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County.

At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Pike, south of US Highway 36, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary investigation indicates a black 1998 Chevy SUV was driving on Boundary Pike when it went off the road, came back onto the road, then off the road a second time.

The driver overcorrected causing the SUV to spin counter clock wise when the passenger side rims caught asphalt. The SUV began to roll and came to a stop in the field on the east side of Boundary Pike.

There were two female juveniles in the crash. One was taken to Reid Hospital for her injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Names are being withheld pending positive identification and notification to the family.