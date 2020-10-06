Indiana News

2 men die in ultralight aircraft crash near Evansville

Posey County Sheriff's Office logo.
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Two men have died after an ultralight aircraft crashed in southwestern Indiana.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says the crash occurred Tuesday morning southwest of Evansville.

He says the men flew from an airfield south of the crash site.

The names of the men haven’t been released until relatives can be notified. The men were not Indiana residents.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to learn more about the crash.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Politics /

Federal appeals court rejects request for ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting by mail in Indiana

Election /

Tuesday evening forecast

Weather /

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.