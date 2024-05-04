3 hurt when unlicensed teen driver flees police stop, crashes on bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police attempt to halt what appeared to be an impaired driver ended with the injuries of three people, including the 15-year-old unlicensed driver who fled authorities.

The unlicensed teen driver, who was not named in a news release issued Saturday from state police, was critically hurt, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A trooper attempted to stop the teen driver’s 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of State Road 930/Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road. That’s southeast of the I-69 interchange for U.S. 30 and State Road 930.

About 3½ miles east, the teen driver’s SUV crashed into a 2025 Chevrolet pickup on the St. Joseph River bridge, which was closed to eastbound traffic for about four hours to clear the totaled vehicles and to document the incident.

Two people in the pickup — driver Rosa Diaz Toledo, 27, and her passenger, Ximena Diaz Toledo, 22, both of Fort Wayne — were taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The teen’s SUV caught fire on impact, and three Fort Wayne Police Department officers — Conner Sherwin, Joel Jackson, and Josh Franciscy — pulled the teen boy from the SUV, the release says.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon.

Toxicology results were pending for both drivers, the release says.