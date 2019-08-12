After lawsuit filed, Indiana National Guard leader retires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is replacing the head of the Indiana National Guard.

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Courtney Carr will retire, according to Holcomb’s office.

“Upon my recommendation, Maj. Gen. Carr has announced his decision to retire,” Holcomb said in a release. “I received his resignation letter Saturday, and I thanked him for his service to our state and country.”

The move comes days after News 8 reported on a lawsuit against Carr.

The lawsuit claims Carr used his position and influence to keep an affair quiet.

Shari McLaughlin worked at Tyndall Armory in support of veterans and military families beginning in May 2017.

She said the work environment was full of extra-marital affairs and that her office mentor was involved with Carr.

She said she filed a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General. After the complain was filed, her office was tampered with and she received unwarranted write-ups.

She left the armory but was fired by her new company before reporting for her first day of work. She says she was told Carr threatened to cancel the state contract of her new employer.

Carr was appointed adjutant general by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2015.

Sgt. 1st Class David Bruce, an Indiana National Guard public affairs specialist, said in a statement that Indiana National Guard Public Affairs Office Brig. Gen. Timothy J. Winslow, director of the joint staff, will assume duties as interim adjutant general until Holcomb appoints a new adjutant general.

Carr said in the statement from Bruce: