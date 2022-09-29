Indiana News

Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

A USPS worker wearing a mask puts envelopes in a mailbox while driving past as the state of New Jersey continues Stage 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 13, 2020 in Ventnor City, New Jersey. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday.

“We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”

More than 1.5 million checks were printed and distributed to Hoosiers, according to Klutz. The money for the checks came from Indiana’s $3.9 billion budget surplus.

To qualify for the $125 check (or $200 if filed jointly), Indiana taxpayers would have had to file an Indiana individual tax return for 2020 that was postmarked by Jan. 3, 2022. In August, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 2 into law, securing a second check — this one worth $200 — for Indiana taxpayers.

How Hoosiers receive their money depends on how they filed their 2020 individual income tax returns.

Taxpayers who used direct deposit should have already received their money. Hoosiers who did not use direct deposit will get a combined check from the state for $325 (or $650 if filed jointly).

Klutz says that while most eligible Hoosiers have already received their refunds, some may need further assistance.

Hoosiers who qualify for the automatic taxpayer refund but still have not received a direct deposit or mailed check should contact the Indiana Department of Revenue after Nov. 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.

If a person received a payment who has since passed away, the living spouse or executor needs to file a Distributee’s Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377 with the auditor’s office and include a copy of the death certificate.

If a person received a check that could not be deposited due to blurriness or printer error, the recipient needs to file an Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850 with the auditor’s office.

Completed and notarized forms can be mailed to the Indiana Auditor of State at 200 W. Washington St., Room 240, Indianapolis, IN 46204.