Indiana News

Avian influenza found at 3rd duck farm, in 3 wild birds in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Avian influenza has been found at a third duck farm in northern Indiana, the State Board of Animal Health said Monday.

It’s the ninth commercial flock of birds in Indiana to be affected by bird flu in 2022.

The state also announced Monday that federal authorities have found avian influenza in a bald eagle and two other wild birds in Indiana.

The bird flu has been found this month at the duck farms in Elkhart County. In February and March, the virus was confirmed at four turkey farms in Dubois and Greene counties in southern Indiana.

So far, 17,179 ducks and 171,224 turkeys have been euthanized in Indiana. None of the farms have been publicly identified since the virus was found at the first turkey farm on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services has found the virus in a bald eagle, a hawk and a redhead duck in Indiana, the state animal health board said Monday. No information was given on where the infected wild birds were found.

To contain the spread in Elkhart County, the Indiana Board of Animal Health plans to test 78 commercial bird flocks around the first duck farm where the bird flu was first found. The board also has reached out to 320 backyard poultry owners and people who raise birds as a hobby near the Elkhart County farm where bird flu was first found to conduct testing for them at no charge. People can schedule testing by calling 317-544-2387.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture says the state ranks No. 1 in commercial duck production.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is keeping people updated on its website.

Indiana isn’t the only state seeing flocks contracting avian flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is keeping a database of outbreaks. Some zoos have changed how their birds are displayed to protect against the virus.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.