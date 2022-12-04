Indiana News

Batesville woman strangled, stabbed by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son on Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department.

At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.

Upon their arrival, the officers discovered Mulcahy laying on her bedroom floor suffering from stab wounds to the upper body and neck area and a bloody knife on the foot of her bed. Officers also observed Dalton Hall, Mulcahy’s son, in the hallway area of the apartment complex. She was quickly provided emergency medical treatment at the scene and was taken by helicopter for her injuries to be treated at a hospital trauma center in Indianapolis.

While being treated, Mulcahy made statements to Batesville EMS that she was strangled and stabbed by Dalton Hall multiple times.

During the early morning hours of Friday, officers spoke with multiple witnesses to obtain additional information including Abraham Hall, Dalton Hall’s brother and Mulcahy’s son from the Hamilton, Ohio area. During the interview with Abraham Hall, he indicated Dalton Hall had asked him earlier in the day about where he could get a good knife. Further, police obtained a search warrant where numerous items of physical evidence have been collected from Mulcahy’s apartment and Dalton Hall’s person for forensic analysis.

Dalton Hall was taken into custody by the Batesville Police Department and is currently being held at the Ripley County Jail in connection with the stabbing of Mulcahy on a bond of $1,000,000 cash.

The Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office is presently evaluating the case to determine what criminal charges are appropriate.

The information in this release and probable cause affidavit are allegations. Dalton Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.