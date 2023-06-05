Bodies of 2 missing juveniles found in White River

Indiana Conservation Officers found the bodies of two juveniles in the White River in Martin County, Indiana DNR says. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after finding the bodies of two missing juveniles in the White River in Martin County.

At around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the 1800 block of Williams Road, roughly 16 miles west of Mitchell, on a report of two people missing in the water.

Witnesses said the two had been swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going under the surface, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Indiana DNR used airboats, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers, to search the river.

Conservation officers did not share the ages and names of the missing juveniles.